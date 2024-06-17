90 Day Fiancé couple Anny Francisco and Robert Springs have announced that they are expecting their third child, two years after the death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel Hassan.

The Florida native took to his Instagram Stories on June 15 to share a photo of himself and his wife on the beach. Both Robert and Anny were wearing pink as he leaned down to kiss her stomach. Robert added the snap to a template that made it look like the photo was being shown on a movie screen in a theater.

Though Robert did not add any caption to the image, he seemed to confirm that the pregnancy was current by thanking fan page 90 Day Fiancé Updates for their congratulations in a separate post.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Brenda Aaliyah, in July 2020. Baby No. 2 arrived in September 2021, but Robert and Anny experienced a tragedy when their son passed away at 7 months old.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” Anny wrote in Spanish via Instagram in April 2022. “I am devastated and [so is] my family … life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken it’s a big pain … so difficult.”

The following week, the Dominican Republic native shared the final photos she took of Adriel before his death. She took to Instagram with snaps of her baby boy in a hospital bed, hooked up to a breathing tube. “Life is unfair I just want to have my son,” she wrote.

TLC/YouTube

Anny also shared a photo of herself kissing Adriel on her Instagram Stories and captioned the post, “Half of my heart left with you.” She did not share any other details about his death.

One year later, Anny remembered her and Robert’s son in another heartfelt post. “A day like today, they gave the worst news that changed my life forever,” she wrote. “Losing my son has been too painful, hard to understand because I had to live it and very few people understand me. A child is like half of our heart, and I do not wish my worst enemy to go through this because all material things in this life can be recovered but the loss of a family member … never.”

Anny and Robert were first introduced on 90 Day Fiancé season 7 in 2019. They met online and got engaged after spending less than one day together when they came face-to-face in the Dominican Republic for the first time. Though Anny butted heads with Stephanie Woodcock, the grandmother of Robert’s son from a previous relationship, when she arrived in the U.S., she and her fiancé pushed through their obstacles and tied the knot. They went on to appear on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, becoming a fan-favorite couple.