Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) announced she’s pregnant and they’re expecting twins.

“We have exciting news to share — we’re expecting! But we were not expecting this,” Jed, 25, and Katey, 25, told People on Thursday, July 18. “We are overjoyed to announce that we have twin girls on the way!”

Jed added that he’s particularly excited to have twins because he is a twin himself with brother Jeremiah Duggar. “As a twin myself, I’m especially thrilled to welcome these double blessings into our family!” the former Counting On star shared. “The bond between twins is truly special, and I can’t wait to see them grow and experience life together.”

The couple – who tied the knot in 2021 – became parents when they welcomed their son, Truett Oliver Duggar, in 2022. They continued to expand their family when Katey gave birth to daughter Nora Kate Duggar in 2023.

The couple said that Truett and Nora “have no idea just how much their lives are about to change with the arrival of their new sisters.”

“We’re excited to watch their bond as siblings grow and to see the fun and love multiply in our home,” Jed and Katey added. “This new chapter will bring endless joy and shared adventures for our whole family!”

The pair also reflected on first learning that they were expecting twins. “When we found out we were having twins, our excitement was overwhelming—especially knowing they will be the first twin grandbabies in the Duggar family,” they said. “We appreciate all of your prayers and support as we prepare for this wonderful new part of our family’s journey.”

Not only did they speak to the outlet about the pregnancy, but Jedidiah and Katey continued to discuss their family’s exciting announcement in a YouTube video. The clip began with a shot of Katey learning she was pregnant with twins. “I’m not surprised, but I am,” she happily said.

Later on in the clip, Katey said she “had a sense” that she was having twins. “I’m a twin and so, like, I’ve always had this thought, ‘Oh, well, I’d love to have, you know, twins.’ But I never thought it would come true,” Jed added, noting he’s surprised that none of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s kids have had twins yet.

Following a doctor’s appointment, the couple called James Duggar to ask him for help with the gender reveal party and explained they didn’t want their other family members to know they were expecting twins until the event.

Luckily, fans got to see the Duggar family react to the news when James walked out with two balloons to hand to the couple to learn the genders. Several of the family members squealed with delight to learn they were expecting twins.

Courtesy of Jedidiah Duggar/Instagram

While the couple doesn’t share much about their personal lives on social media, their rare Instagram posts prove that they love being parents.

They took to their joint Instagram account on May 25 to share several photos from Nora’s first birthday party, which included strawberry decorations and adorable snapshots of Nora eating cake.

“Happy 1st Birthday, Nora Kate!” Jed and Katey wrote at the time. “You’ve brought us endless joy and love this past year. Watching you grow has been our greatest adventure. We love you more than words can say, sweet girl.”