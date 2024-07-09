Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed that she’s pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Ken Urker.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” Gypsy, 32, began in a video posted via YouTube on Tuesday, July 9. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Gypsy added that she and Ken, 31, are “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood” and revealed that she has already “experienced the symptoms” of pregnancy.

The Louisiana native then shared that she realized she was pregnant when she started craving orange juice, which isn’t something she often craved, and began feeling hungrier than usual.

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” Gypsy recalled.

After she told Ken that her period was late, he urged her to take a pregnancy test and she learned that she was expecting.

Despite being excited to expand her family, Gypsy admitted that her pregnancy journey hasn’t been easy so far. “I have experienced crazy mood swings. Like, poor Ken,” she said, adding that she has grown upset when he “breathes wrong.”

She then explained that Ken has been “very gracious” and “very forgiving” amid her mood swings.

Gypsy went on to share that her other symptoms have been “mild,” adding that she has not experienced morning sickness yet.

After explaining that the baby looks “happy” and “healthy,” Gypsy acknowledged that there will be people that “feel like [she’s] not ready to be a mother.”

“I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother,” she said. “I feel a shift in myself. When I found out that I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered. The drama on social media, the feud between creator and me and all of that drama. It just all faded. It didn’t matter anymore.”

Getty

She continued, “All that matters is making sure that I’m healthy, the baby’s healthy, my relationship with Ken is healthy and we are moving forward in a positive way.”

Gypsy then broke down in tears as she reflected on her own childhood while raised by mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who lied to her about having several illnesses and disabilities. Once Gypsy learned about her mother’s lies, she and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn conspired to kill Dee Dee in 2015. Nicholas, 34, was sentenced to serve life in jail, while Gypsy served eight years before she was released in December 2023.

“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” the former inmate continued in the clip. “Knowing that I am a mother now and I’m happy and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

Gypsy and Ken first began dating in 2017 when she was still behind bars. They got engaged, though called it quits in 2019. She later found love with Ryan Anderson, whom she married in 2022. After announcing their split in March, Gypsy and Ken reconnected and confirmed they were dating in late April.