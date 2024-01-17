The Bachelor alum Sarah Herron announced she’s expecting twins with her husband, Dylan Brown, one year after they lost their son at birth.

“Appointment today went well, the babies are growing on track! Next appointment in 3 weeks,” Sarah, 37, wrote alongside an ultrasound via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 16. “The babies look so round and chubs! Little Rolly pollies!”

The former reality added that if you “f–k around with IVF long enough” you “might get multiples.”

Sarah then explained that there were “three gestational sacs” when she went in for her first ultrasound, which means that “baby A” tried to “split and become identical twins, but a yoke and fetal pole never developed.” She continued, “SOOO … this means for about 15 seconds I had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets.”

The couple’s exciting news comes one year after they experienced heartbreak when their son, Oliver, died hours after she gave birth in January 2023. “On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after,” she told fans via Instagram at the time. “There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

Sarah went on to call Oliver their “IVF miracle,” noting that he “defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here.” She said, “The higher powers still had other plans for the three of us.”

“Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism,” the Colorado native continued. “The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

Fans first got to know Sarah when she competed for Sean Lowe’s heart during season 17 of The Bachelor, while she continued appearing on the franchise during seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media

She was unlucky in love on reality TV, though eventually found her dream man in Dylan. The pair began dating in 2017 and eventually wed in August 2023.

“On August 27th, at mile 75 of the Colorado River, in hundred degree temps and a wrinkly wedding dress, my best friend and I finally tied the knot in our own perfect way,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “I can’t wait to adventure for a lifetime with you @dylan.h.brown.”