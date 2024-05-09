Hailey Bieber Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Justin Bieber

Baby baby baby ooh! Hailey Bieber is pregnant, as she and husband Justin Bieber are expecting baby No. 1 after five years of marriage.

The couple made the announcement on Thursday, May 9, with a sweet Instagram video of the pair appearing to renew their vows. Hailey wore a stunning white lace gown and matching veil as she cradled her growing bump.

The pregnancy comes at a critical time in the pair’s romance. Justin, 30, shared a confusing Instagram post on April 27, showing a carousel of photos of him performing on stage, followed by close up pictures of him in tears. While he didn’t include a caption, Hailey, 27, wrote in the comments that he was a “pretty crier,” although worried fans asked if the “Holy” singer was OK in the comments.

The post came less than two weeks after Justin made a surprise appearance at the Coachella Music Festival on April 14, taking the stage with Tems. However, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the sighting also sparked fears for Justin’s wellbeing.

“He’s still fragile and seemed checked-out all weekend,” an eyewitness shared. “He finally got his health back, but now friends are worried that he’s spiraling again.”

A source exclusively told In Touch that the couple’s relationship “isn’t in the best place right now,” but added that Hailey had no plans to leave her husband. “Their marriage is Hailey’s priority, as well as keeping [Justin] healthy,” the insider explained. “Coachella was a huge accomplishment for Justin, and everyone is rooting for him. But he’s still very fragile.”

Hailey shared the couple’s timeline for having children in a February 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal, revealing they “definitely” wouldn’t be starting a family that year.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” she told the publication. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

While this time the baby news is real, Hailey has previously shot down several pregnancy rumors throughout the couple’s marriage.

After wearing a white silk Saint Laurent gown with an empire waist to the 2022 Grammys, fans speculated Hailey was expecting after seeing what they thought was a slight bump. “I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” the Arizona native commented on an Instagram post the day after the April 3, 2022, awards show.

Getty Images

Seven months later in November 2022, Hailey cut things off at the pass by sharing a photo of her less-than-flat tummy and the medical explanation behind it.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she wrote over the Instagram Story. “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

Hailey added, “Not a baby,” and told fans, “It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.”

The Rhode Skincare founder said that the Internet in general would be the “last to know” if she was pregnant, and that the constant rumors really bothered her in an October 2023 interview with GQ Hype.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before. There is something that’s disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’ It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s–t,’” she explained.