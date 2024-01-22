Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti announced that she and her husband, Jared Haibon, are expecting baby No. 2.

Ashley, 35, revealed that their family is growing while participating in an Amazon Live on Monday, January 22. She and Jared, 35, also opened up about the pregnancy while speaking to People on the same day.

“We want Dawson to have a sibling,” Jared said about their eldest son, whom they welcomed in January 2022. “That’s very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So we wanted to give that to Dawson.”

He added that he wants to have a “big family dynamic,” though admitted that having “so many kids is just so overwhelming.” Jared continued, “So even the idea of a second kid, it’s no longer two-on-one where we can play defense against him. Now it’s just one-on-one.”

After Ashley noted that Dawson doesn’t fully understand that he’s going to be a big brother, she revealed that he got to see a sonogram during their first doctor’s appointment.

“I try to teach him, ‘Where’s the baby? It’s in the belly!’” Ashley explained. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Where’s the baby?’ And he’ll point to his belly. So he doesn’t get that it’s my belly. He has been extremely, even more so of a mommy’s boy since this child has been in my belly.”

Fans first got to know Ashley when she competed on season 19 of The Bachelor. Meanwhile, Jared made his reality TV debut during season 11 of The Bachelorette.

Neither Jared nor Ashley found love during their seasons, though they didn’t give up and both joined the season 2 cast of Bachelor in Paradise. After trying to pursue a relationship, the pair split and ended season 2 single. They reunited during season 3, though once again left the beach alone.

It seems that their relationship worked best when they were no longer on TV. Ashley and Jared rekindled their romance and eventually got engaged in June 2018. They tied the knot in 2019 before they welcomed Dawson.

Ashley had previously opened up about how difficult her first pregnancy was, though told People that her current pregnancy has been “a lot easier.”

“I had hyperemesis gravidarum last time, so that meant that basically I threw up almost every, well, I threw up multiple times a day up to about 30 weeks,” she explained about when she was expecting Dawson. “And the first 16 to 18 weeks were just absolutely debilitating.”