Brad Pitt Jokes About His ‘Tinder Profile’ and ‘Not Getting Along’ With Angelina Jolie at SAG Awards

LOL! Brad Pitt had the crowd at the 2020 SAG Awards in stitches after he joked about his “Tinder profile” and rocky marriage to Angelina Jolie while accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the SAGs. The A-lister played Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and some things about his character shadowed his own life.

“I gotta add this to my Tinder profile,” the 56-year-old said about his new award to open up his acceptance speech. The movie, which was directed by Quentin Tarantino, has received a lot of praise and Brad hilariously explained the process of ~getting into character.~

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife … big stretch,” the actor quipped.

Brad and Angelina, 44, were together for 12 years but called it quits in 2016, two years after they were officially married. The exes came to a custody agreement for their six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — in November 2018 but have not finalized their divorce yet.

Despite his tumultuous romantic life, the Fight Club actor adores being a dad. He recently gushed about the experience of watching his kids grow up during an interview with Anthony Hopkins. “I am quite famously a not-crier. Is that a term? I hadn’t cried in, like, 20 years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved — moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news,” Brad explained during a sit down for Interview magazine. “Just moved. I think it’s a good sign. I don’t know where it’s going, but I think it’s a good sign.”

His career is also hitting a peak. Brad’s role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has garnered him a lot of attention and put him in close proximity with his ex Jennifer Aniston. The actress, 50, has been dazzling during awards season after starring on The Morning Show. In Touch exclusively learned that she was overcome with emotions while watching Brad accept an award during the 2020 Golden Globes.

“Jen was all smiles. She told me directly that she had a great evening. She didn’t seem to care about not winning,” the insider dished to In Touch. “Her eyes welled up with emotion when Brad won.”

Awards season is just getting started!