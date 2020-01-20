She’s on top of the world! Jennifer Aniston arrived to the 2020 SAG Awards like she was ready to win big. The 50-year-old actress showed up on the red carpet wearing a white evening gown which was quite different from her black 2020 Golden Globes dress.

Tonight at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Friends alum has been nominated for best Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance with Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show. However, she’ll have to beat out Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss and The Crown‘s Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman, if she wants to take home the trophy.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In a previous interview with Closer Weekly, The Morning Show‘s creator Brian Stelter, also CNN’s chief media correspondent, explains how the series came to be. He said it was all inspired by the non-fiction book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“The book at this point is six years old, so it serves as source material about the world of morning TV, but the story that we’re telling in the Apple series is wholly original fiction. It really takes its inspiration from the #MeToo movement of the past two years, and what happened on morning television when Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose were fired from their respective jobs on NBC and CBS. It was clear that The Morning Show on Apple was going to have to reflect this new reality,” he said.

“And in reality,” he added, “these are programs historically produced and run mostly by male executives, mostly targeting female viewers. There are tensions and clashes as a result, and I would say that’s changed in recent years with top female producers at the network morning shows now, but historically that has been a drama-fueled world.”

With such great content in The Morning Show, we understand why it’s been nominated for a SAG award. But honestly, it could be anyone’s night.