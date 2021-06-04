Why Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Get Divorced? A Breakdown of Their Messy Split

There have been few splits that shocked the world as much as the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, blindsided the world when she filed for divorce from her husband, 57, back in August 2016 after two years of marriage and more than 10 years as a couple. Since then, the two have remained nearly silent when it comes to their marriage, breakup and six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

So what really went wrong between the A-listers? Keep scrolling to find out.

Her Jealousy Became an Issue

When In Touch broke news of their divorce, sources revealed that the two had a final, explosive fight when he left to film Allied with Marion Cotillard.

“When they argued over Marion the last time, Brad lashed back at Angelina, telling her he was done with her insecurities and fits of jealousy,” a friend told In Touch at the time. “He said she was suffocating him.”

Getty Images

Brad Was Investigated by CFS After the Airplane Incident

Almost immediately after Angelina filed, fans began to speculate about the custody of their large brood. Things became even more complicated when the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services began investigating an incident aboard a private plane, during which a drunken Brad allegedly became physically violent — reportedly lunging at Maddox, their oldest — during an argument.

In March 2021, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress alleged she has “proof” of Pitt’s domestic violence incidents in court documents obtained by In Touch.

“When they were first divorced in the fall of 2016 … she made similar allegations (about what happened on their plane ride back to the U.S.) which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken,” a source familiar with the case told In Touch in Pitt’s defense.

A separate insider told Us Weekly the filing was merely an attempt to “hurt” the Good Will Hunting alum. “Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated,” the source claimed. “The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”

His Drinking Got Out of Control

Even before the incident on the plane — which was allegedly witnessed by in-flight crew members — Angie had grown frustrated with Brad’s drinking habits. At the time, sources told TMZ that his smoking weed, drinking alcohol and anger issues “[posed] a risk to their kids.”

Today, however, Pitt appears to be doing well, though his relationship with Maddox is still strained. “He’s happy that his dad got help and is sober now,” a source told In Touch, noting that the college student is a “mama’s boy.” They added, “He actually hates all the divorce and custody back and forth and can’t wait for it to be over.”

Brad Is Awarded Joint Custody

In May 2021, Pitt was awarded joint custody of his six kids after a five-year legal battle.

According to documents obtained by In Touch, Judge John Ouderkirk issued a detailed tentative ruling. He noted that Jolie’s testimony “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Although the ruling is temporary, Jolie filed a request on May 21 with the Los Angeles Superior Court to modify Judge Ouderkirk’s order. Pitt’s team did “not take issue” with his ex’s “right to contest” the ruling but said, “This is not the time nor the place to do so.” Instead, the “appropriate time” would be after Judge Ouderkirk’s decision becomes final.

Jolie claimed she was not given a “fair trial” because the judge would not allow their kids to testify, which her team said was “critical to making her case,” a filing read, according to a report from Page Six.

A Work in Progress

Another source told In Touch in May 2021 that Pitt and Jolie’s coparenting dynamic is a “work in progress.”

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress is “doing her best” to put her differences with the Fight Club actor aside so they can focus on the needs of their children.

“She’s always present with the kids and makes them all her priority,” added the source. “Angelina knows she’s painted as the bad guy in her divorce, but few people know that she’s struggled with the decisions she’s had to make. She wants it to be over just as much.”