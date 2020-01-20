Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Are we dreaming right now?! Exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had the sweetest backstage interaction at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19. The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 56, adorably held Jen’s hand after the Morning Show actress, 50, took home the big win for Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Of course, earlier in the evening, Brad also took home a major award at the star-studded event. The best part? His acceptance speech! “I gotta add this to my Tinder profile,” Brad quipped while collecting his trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor.

On top of that, the longtime A-lister referenced some similarities between himself and his character Cliff Booth from the Quentin Tarantino blockbuster. “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife … big stretch,” Brad remarked.

A lot of viewers (ahem, ourselves included) immediately interpreted Brad’s comment as a dig at his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Though the former flames have yet to finalize their divorce, Brad and Angelina, 44, did reach a custody agreement over their six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — in November 2018.

Since then, Brad’s career and role as a father have been on a steady rise. In fact, in December, the Hollywood hunk celebrated his birthday surrounded by some of his kids. The event was “low-key,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. However, it was exactly what he wanted!

“He was beaming with pride and gratitude,” the insider added. “After a long, drawn-out divorce and custody battle from Angelina, he’s grateful that they’re moving forward and coparenting better than ever.”

With the awards rolling in and his personal life at ease, perhaps it’s the perfect time for Brad and Jen to give their romance another chance! Here’s hoping we get another adorable exchange at the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

