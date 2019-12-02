He’s pulling back the curtain. Brad Pitt opened up about his private life while chatting with Anthony Hopkins, revealing that he now gets much more emotional than he used to. The Ad Astra actor said that he actually went nearly two decades without shedding a tear, but these days — a lot “moves” him, including his six children shared with ex Angelina Jolie.

“I am quite famously a not-crier. Is that a term? I hadn’t cried in, like, 20 years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved — moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news,” Brad, 55, said while talking with Anthony, 81, for Interview magazine. “Just moved. I think it’s a good sign. I don’t know where it’s going, but I think it’s a good sign.”

At one point in the conversation, Brad discusses how he started believing in fate over the past few years. The award-winning star also admitted that he is “still wrestling” with the blame he wants to place on himself for previous mistakes.

“I’m realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else,” the father of six explained.

“You can’t have one without the other,” Brad added while reflecting on the lessons he has learned. “I see it as something I’m just now getting my arms around at this time in my life.”

The Legends of the Fall alum even mentioned how a person should be defined by how they react after something goes awry, because it’s bound to happen to everyone. “We’re all going to make mistakes,” Brad noted. “But what is that next step?”

Brad rarely speaks out about his kids, but he did make headlines a few months ago for some family drama. Back in September, the former power couple’s oldest son, Maddox, spoke out about his distant relationship with the actor.

When asked if the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was going to pay him a visit at his university located in South Korea, the 18-year-old replied without giving much detail.

“Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening,” he said in a video interview exclusively obtained by In Touch.

As far as the future of their bond goes, Maddox revealed, “Whatever happens, happens.”

Even though Brad doesn’t get to see all of his kids as often as he would like, he is hoping to spend more time with them before the end of the year.

“He basically wants to get to a place where he can incorporate the kids into his everyday life,” an insider told In Touch exclusively.

“He’s just hoping this holiday season with the kids is the beginning of reaching that goal,” the source added. “Brad just wants to be their dad.”