The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off on January 19 and the brightest stars in television and film gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the big night. The SAG Awards is just one more milestone toward the Oscars and there are a lot of heavy hitters up for nominations.

The competition was stiff this time around. The nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role were Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker). During the 2020 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Joaquin won for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, but time will tell if his streak continues.

Nominees for best Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role include Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Renée Zellweger (Judy), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Lupita Nyong’o (Us) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell). Renée also took home the same coveted award during the Golden Globes and Critics Choice. Will she do it again?

The SAGs are unique because the show is all about honoring the actors and actresses who appear on-screen, so there is no Best Picture category. However, there are other awards for supporting stars and ensemble casts.

In addition, Robert De Niro will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award — presented by Leonardo DiCaprio — which is “given annually to an actor who fosters the ‘finest ideals of the acting profession,’ according to the awards show’s official website.

“Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion,” Gabrielle Carteris, President of SAG-AFTRA, gushed about the iconic star.

Good luck to all the nominees! Keep scrolling to see what your favorite stars wore on the SAG Awards red carpet.