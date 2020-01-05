Reunited! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will be sitting “super close” at the 2020 Golden Globes Awards, an insider tells In Touch exclusively. “Brad’s table is right at the front, and Jen’s table is directly behind,” the source explains. The seating chart means the stars are ripe for run-ins throughout the night as they celebrate potential wins and mourn potential losses.

It’s been awhile since these two graced the same carpet, but the 50-year-old Friends alum returned to television in 2019 as she starred in Apple TV+’s series The Morning Show opposite Reese Witherspoon, and she’s currently nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. Meanwhile, Brad, 56, took the movie world by storm with two big features — Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. Clearly, the Academy noticed his amazing acting skills, since he is nominated for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time.

Even though the pair hasn’t been in a relationship in quite some time — Brad went on to marry Angelina Jolie but split in 2016 after 12 years together while Jen married Justin Theroux in 2015 and called it quits in 2017 — it seems like they are in a good place. So much so, the actress even invited her ex to her holiday bash in December 2019. “They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “Brad has clearly made amends with Jen. It’s part of his new sobriety, and Jen has obviously forgiven him. This show of solidarity, at a small gathering like this, is very special. It’s a very grown up gesture on Jen’s part. You also have to remember, it’s a Christmas party, and they do have a lot of the same friends in common.”

In February 2019, the Fight Club alum also made an appearance at Jen’s 50th birthday soirée. Of course, fans were excited to see the duo together again, but Brad quickly put the rumors to rest when he laughed at the idea. “I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?” a photographer asked the Oklahoma native in May 2019. “Oh my God,” he replied. “All right, have a good one.”

Meanwhile, the California-born actress is not ruling out falling in love at some point in the future. “When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcome. I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again,’” she told Harper’s BAZAAR in early May. “My time on this planet has been about … It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way. It’s what I’ve been given this round. But I would say, I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of, ‘No more, that’s it. I’m closed.’”

Hmm … guess we will have to wait and see what happens between these Hollywood A-listers — if anything! We’re still rooting for #Brennifer.