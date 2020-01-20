Amicable exes for the win. Actor Brad Pitt was spotted proudly watching backstage as Jennifer Aniston accepted her 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the Apple TV hit, The Morning Show. Needless to say, we’re all about this sweet moment between two of Hollywood’s most famous stars.

In a clip posted to Twitter, the 56-year-old could be seen watching the starlet, 50, make her acceptance speech and seemed to say, “Oh wow,” as she spoke. It may have been Jen’s gorgeous white gown that caught the Oklahoma native’s eye, but either way, it was nice to see him connect with her big moment.

In fact, the former couple also had a lot of emotional moments during the 2020 Golden Globes back on January 5. “Jen was all smiles. She told me directly that she had a great evening. She didn’t seem to care about not winning,” an insider told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Her eyes welled up with emotion when Brad won.”

Plus, it seemed as though they tried to stay close throughout the evening. “They sat on tables next to each other and there was a lot of eye contact going on” the source continued. “I heard from someone else that they spoke at the end of the show but were discrete about it.”

“They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” an insider previously told In Touch. “Brad has clearly made amends with Jen. It’s part of his new sobriety, and Jen has obviously forgiven him.”

So much so that it seems as though the former couple also had a run-in on the SAGs red carpet. The former married couple was all smiles as they spoke and had a moment together that made fans and followers absolutely gush.

It looks like Brad and Jen are actually closer than we all think, too. Believe it or not, the former flames currently share the same stylists, Nina and Clare Hallworth. Needless to say, these two are probably going to be pals for life. So cute!