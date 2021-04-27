Dad life! Ben Affleck was spotted hanging out with his son Samuel and daughter Seraphina in Los Angeles over the weekend, just days after he was shooting the new movie The Tender Bar with longtime friend and collaborator George Clooney in Boston.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday, April 26, the 48-year-old actor wore a hoodie, dark jeans and sneakers while accompanying Samuel, 9, to swim practice. Shortly thereafter, he was photographed alongside 12-year-old Seraphina for a separate outing. The father of three added a leather jacket to his all-black ensemble while his daughter looked comfy in a hoodie, leggings and rainbow sneakers. In all the snaps, Ben and his kids donned face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Samuel used to be quietest, but he’s beginning to come out of his shell,” a source told In Touch in December 2019 about the youngest Affleck. “He looks up to his older sisters and has a unique bond with Seraphina.”

MEGA

The Argo star shares Samuel, Seraphina and 15-year-old daughter Violet with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Ben and the 13 Going on 30 star, 49, have been coparenting their three kids since their June 2015 split. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in October 2018 and Ben has been romantically linked to several women since then, including his most recent ex-girlfriend, Ana de Armas.

Throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Good Will Hunting alum spent a lot of time with his children and Ana, 32, after getting the “seal of approval” from Jen. Unfortunately, Ben and the Cuba native split in January, In Touch confirmed at the time. An insider noted that Ana broke up with her boyfriend of nearly one year because she couldn’t “see a future with him” and “they weren’t on the same page.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock;Chelsea Lauren/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Following their split, the Academy Award winner kept a low profile. The photos of him and his kids in L.A. came weeks after Ben was seen on set in his native Boston alongside George, 59, who’s directing The Tender Bar, which is based on the memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer. In photos shared by the Worcester, Massachusetts newspaper Telegram & Gazette on April 6, the actors were enjoying a friendly chat in front of a blue car whilst wearing face masks.

“Ben is excited to be in Boston,” a source told People in March of the film. “He and George are happy to be reunited and working together again.”