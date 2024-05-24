Ben Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring again amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez

He seemingly hinted at problems in their marriage while on set of The Accountant 2 on Thursday, May 23. Ben, 51, was photographed stepping into a trailer in jeans and a black jacket, though he was noticeably missing his wedding band.

The recent outing is not the first time Ben has ditched his wedding ring amid his marital issues with Jennifer, 54. The Gone Girl actor was previously spotted without the accessory on May 17 when he was seen driving to pick up one of his kids from a recital at their school. While behind the wheel of his car, Ben offered a clear view of his hand when he moved the sun visor in front of him.

One week later, Ben purposely hid his ring finger under a sweater while on a walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 22.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

His latest outing without his wedding ring comes one week after In Touch exclusively revealed that he and Jennifer are “headed for a divorce.” An insider revealed that Ben has moved out of their shared home, adding that he is “not to blame” for their problems.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the source continued. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

In light of the rumors, Ben and Jennifer were spotted together for the first time in 47 days when they reunited on May 17 to attend his child Fin’s school play. In Touch exclusively obtained photos of the Argo actor behind the wheel of his SUV. He leaned across the vehicle to open the passenger side door for Jennifer, while they were also joined by her child Emme, 15, in the back of the car.

An eyewitness said that the Wedding Planner actress “seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben.” Meanwhile, another insider stated that “nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids.”

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

“All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin,” the source shared. “Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

Despite trying to appear as a united front, Jennifer and Ben’s problems continued to emerge when another source exclusively told In Touch that she has hired “crisis PR to help navigate” the split and that “a divorce filing is imminent.”

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Meanwhile, Ben has noticeably been absent as Jennifer has been doing promotional events for her movie Atlas. She walked the red carpet alone during the premiere on Monday, May 20, and has dodged questions about their marriage in interviews.

While participating in an interview on May 22, Jennifer shut down a reporter that asked about their marriage issues. “You know better than that,” she said in response to the question.