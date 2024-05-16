Ben Affleck Spotted Leaving New House After Moving Out of Marital Home

Ben Affleck ​is no longer sleeping under the same roof as wife Jennifer Lopez. The actor was photographed leaving a ​house in Brentwood, California, on the morning of Thursday, May 16 ​– just one day after ​In Touch exclusively reported he moved out of his marital home with Jennifer as they face issues in their marriage.

The Oscar winner has reportedly been staying at the Brentwood home, coming and going from the location according to photos published by TMZ. Ben, 51, was photographed departing the area after not being seen at the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion he shares with Jennifer, 54, the night prior.

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” a source told In Touch exclusively on Wednesday, May 15.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dished. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame! They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the source added about Ben.

The couple, who married in July 2022, hasn’t been photographed together since March 30 in New York City. They each had high profile appearances in the months that followed, but Ben and Jen did not accompany one another.

The Gone Girl star attended Tom Brady‘s Netflix roast on May 5 without the “On the Floor” singer.

Getty Images

Jennifer stunned fans the following day when she arrived at the Met Gala solo. She posed alone on the red carpet in a gorgeous Schiaparelli gown but did not have her husband on her arm. It would have been the couple’s Met debut, and it was a significant appearance for J. Lo, who served as a co-chair of the 2024 event. Ben reportedly skipped out on the gala because he was working on The Accountant 2.

Following the Met Gala, Jen headed to Paris, France, with her child, Emme, and several friends for a girls’ trip. ​Upon her return to Los Angeles, Jennifer was photographed house hunting without her husband and touring a home in Beverly Hills.

​Ben and Jen spent nearly two years looking at homes together in various posh areas including Pacific Palisades, Bel Air and Beverly Hills before settling ​into their mansion in May 2023.

The massive home sits on a 5-acre promontory and features a whopping 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 15 fireplaces.