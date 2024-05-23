Ben Affleck is fueling further speculation among fans as he purposely hid his ring finger from cameras after In Touch reported he’s having trouble in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Ben, 51, was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 22, and attempted to throw off rumors by hiding his ring finger under a sweater. In the photos, the Batman actor was touting a rolling backpack as a blue sweatshirt completely covered his left arm.

That same day, Jennifer, 54, shut down a reporter who asked about her marriage to Ben while promoting her new film, Atlas, alongside her costar Simu Liu in Mexico.

“You know better than that,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer replied to the journalist who asked her if the rumors about her marital woes were “true.”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Simu, 35, had the pop star’s back and added, “OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”

Just the day before, Ben was seen wearing his wedding ring as he exited a Santa Monica restaurant.

In Touch exclusively reported that earlier this month that Ben moved out of the home he shares with Jennifer as the couple were “headed for a divorce.” In the midst of their rumored separation, Ben was photographed leaving and arriving at a rental residence in Brentwood, California — where he has been staying amid his marital issues.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider told In Touch on May 15. “For once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

In Touch / InTouchWeekly.com

On May 16, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of Ben and Jen publicly reuniting for the first time in 47 days as they held a united front attending Ben’s child Finn’s school event. The pair were accompanied by Jen’s teenager for the family outing.

Fans had noticed the couple had been increasingly spending less time together in the last few months. Ben was notably absent for Jen’s big night at the 2024 Met Gala, where she held the prestigious position of the fashion fundraiser’s co-chair.

Ben blamed his absence on filming The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles, but a source told In Touch on May 15 that it was because he “decided to call it quits” on his marriage to the Monster-in-Law actress.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider explained. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Days later, a separate source told In Touch that the “I’m Real” artist was “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce” and “a divorce filing is imminent.”

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” an additional insider revealed on May 18. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”