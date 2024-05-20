They’re putting on a united front. Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are currently living apart amid marital issues, they reunited on Sunday, May 19, to support her child Emme at a school event.

The outing was a family affair, as Ben’s ex Jennifer Garner also attended with the former couple’s teenager Fin, according to TMZ. Ben, 51, and J. Lo, 54, left the Santa Monica event in the same car, with the actor behind the wheel and his wife smiling in the front seat. They then went to dinner together and were photographed leaving the restaurant later that evening.

In Touch was first to exclusively report that Ben had moved out of his and Jennifer’s home and that the couple is “headed for a divorce” less than two years after tying the knot. Still, they have remained dedicated to their children amid their troubles. On May 16, they attended Fin’s school play together too. It was the first time they were photographed publicly together in 47 days.

However, a source exclusively told In Touch on May 18 that J. Lo is “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce” and that a filing “is imminent.”

Fans started to sense that there were issues in Ben and Jen’s marriage when she attended the Met Gala without him on May 6. Since the “Get Right” singer was one of the event’s co-chairs, it was expected that her husband would be by her side, but he stayed home in Los Angeles, where he was filming The Accountant 2.

The Oscar winner has openly admitted that he isn’t as comfortable with life in the spotlight as his wife, and these differences began to take a toll on the marriage, according to In Touch’s source. “They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same,” the insider explained.

Ben and Jen were first together in the early 2000s and were even set to tie the knot in September 2003. They called off the wedding just days before walking down the aisle and then broke up just months later. Both stars got married and dated other people over the years before they finally reconnected in 2021. Ben proposed a year later and they wed in July 2022.

With five children between them this time, there’s a lot more to consider. “Nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids,” a source revealed “All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front.”