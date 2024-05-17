Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez both showed support for Ben’s child, Fin Affleck, when they arrived at their performance, each with a bouquet of flowers in hand. While Ben and J. Lo seemed fine being around one another, the meeting was reportedly absent of any sort of PDA amid their marriage troubles.

In new photos, Ben, 51, and Jennifer, 51, were seen talking in a parking lot outside Fin’s school. The Hustlers star wore wide-legged jeans and a cream-colored top while holding a bouquet of yellow flowers in her arms. Ben was dressed in jeans and a blue button down shirt.

On Thursday, May 16, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of Ben, 51, unlocking his car door from the inside to let Jennifer in, while her ​teenager Emme ​Muñiz sat in the back seat. After Fin’s school play ended, Ben gave Jennifer, 54, and Emme a ride back to their Beverly Hills home, while he returned to the ​home he’s renting in Brentwood, California.

“Jen looked super thin and was dressed casual-chic. She didn’t glam up like the last time she came to a school function,” an eyewitness told the In Touch at the time. “She seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben as he pulled the car up. Emme was super excited, though, jumping for joy over Fin’s performance.”

A separate source added, “Nothing would stop [Ben and Jennifer] coming together for the kids. All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front.”

The insider continued, “Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

After the couple’s relationship reignited in 2021, Ben and Jennifer officially tied the knot in July 2022. Since then, Emme, 16, and Fin, 15, have become best friends.

A source told Life & Style in 2022 that the two were “definitely besties” and “J. ​Lo and Ben couldn’t believe how seamless it all was.”

“Even [Jennifer] Garner was amazed,” the insider told the publication. “She‘s happy that [Fin] has found such a good friend in Emme.”

While it seemed like Ben and Jennifer had finally gotten their happily ever after when they reunited nearly 20 years after their initial split in 2003, sources revealed to In Touch that the couple’s relationship is no longer in a good place.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider told In Touch on Wednesday, May 15. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the source added. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”