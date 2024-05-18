Jennifer Lopez appeared to be in good spirits when she was seen walking into a dance studio to rehearse for her upcoming tour amid her marital woes with husband Ben Affleck.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, was all smiles as she entered the dance studio in Los Angeles on Friday, May 17. She dressed casually in wide-legged white sweats, a cream top and matching sneakers, while her hair was pulled back in a high bun.

Jennifer is currently preparing to kick off her This Is Me … Live tour in June. However, she has also been making headlines amid speculation that she and Ben, 51, are having problems. In Touch exclusively revealed the couple is “headed for a divorce” on Wednesday, May 15, with a source insisting that Ben is “not to blame.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider continued. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

After dating and getting engaged in the early 2000s, Ben and Jennifer called off their wedding in 2003 and eventually split in January 2004. However, they rekindled their romance nearly two decades later in 2021 and got married in July 2022.

Another source exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer convinced Ben to go to therapy in light of their issues, though said that “everything is a fight” for the couple.

Two days after the cracks in their marriage were revealed, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of the duo during their first public outing in 47 days. They reunited to watch Ben’s child Fin Affleck, 15, perform in a school play on Thursday, May 16. Ben was photographed behind the wheel of a black SUV, and he reached across the vehicle to open the passenger door for the Wedding Planner actress. They were also joined by her child Emme, 16, in the back of the car.

While it’s not exactly clear what led to their issues, an additional insider told In Touch that Jennifer is “extremely stressed” over her “disastrous ticket sales” for the upcoming tour.

“Even at heavily reduced prices, they aren’t in demand,” a source told In Touch on May 17. “Her manager, Benny [Medina], is blaming everyone around him for the low sales even though he put the tour together alongside Live Nation.”

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Meanwhile, the Argo actor has also been feeling the pressure of the low sales. “Ben hates being in the public eye so much and he’s pissed that it’s 24/7 scrutiny because of the attention Jennifer brings too,” the source explained.