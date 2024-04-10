Seraphina Affleck is now going by the name Fin Affleck. The teenager, whose parents are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, confirmed their new moniker at Jennifer’s dad’s memorial service on March 30.

While speaking at the service, which was streamed live on the Charleston, West Virginia, Christ Church United Methodist Facebook page, the middle child said, “Hello, my name is Fin Affleck.” They wore a black suit and tie with a buzz cut on full display.

Fin, 15, first debuted the new hairstyle while out and about in February. During another outing that month, they were photographed wearing a backpack that had the name “FIN” embroidered across the front.

In addition to the 15-year-old, Ben, 51, and Jennifer, 51, also share daughter Violet Affleck and son Samuel Affleck. The exes’ divorce was finalized in 2018 but they have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship for their three children.

The actor is now married to Jennifer Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony. In 2022, J.Lo, 54, was performing a concert in Los Angeles and confirmed that Emme now uses gender-neutral pronouns.

While asking Emme, 16, to join her on stage, Jennifer told the crowd, “I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t, so this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out. They’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.”

Emme and Fin have developed a close relationship as stepsiblings. In a January 2023 interview, Jennifer opened up about what life was like with her new blended family.

“We moved in together,” she said during the Today show interview, which took place six months after she married the Argo star. “The kids moved in together. It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time, all your dreams are coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year, I think, since my kids were born.”

However, in a separate interview, she acknowledged that raising five kids in their preteens and teens was no easy feat. “The teenage years are tough,” she admitted. “They start challenging you and everything. You have this baby for a while and then it’s, like, your best little friend who loves being with you all the time. And all of a sudden, they’re like, ‘Get out of my room.’”