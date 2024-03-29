Jennifer Lopez has a loyal army of fans and heavily promoted her February 2024 album, This Is Me … Now, so many people were surprised when it wasn’t a massive success. What are some of the theories behind why the album flopped?

Did Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me … Now’ Album Flop?

The New York native – spent $20 million financing the album – did everything she could to let fans know she was releasing an album on February 16, 2024. In addition to doing several interviews promoting the project, Jennifer also released a star-studded short film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, to accompany the album.

Just more than one week later, Jennifer released her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, on February 27, 2024.

Jennifer’s ninth studio album is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then, which was released when she was dating now-husband Ben Affleck for the first time. Meanwhile, the latest set of songs catches up with the couple after they rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

However, the “On The Floor” singer admitted she wasn’t sure there was a market for her new music in the Prime video documentary. “I didn’t even have to make the record,” she said. “It’s not like anybody was clamoring for the next J.Lo record, you know what I mean?”

It seems she was right, as the album was not as successful as her past projects. This Is Me … Now debuted at No. 38 and quickly dropped off of the Billboard 200 Chart shortly after its release.

Seven of Jennifer’s previous studio albums debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Chart, while 2001’s J.Lo hit the No. 1 spot. Meanwhile, her 2007 album, Brave, just barely missed debuting in the Top 10 when it hit the No. 12 spot on the chart in its opening week.

Why Did Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me … Now’ Album Flop?

Rob Shuter, who previously worked as Jennifer’s former publicist, told The New York Post that he believes the album wasn’t a success due to the lack of public interest surrounding her romance with Ben.

“Jennifer’s always been a marketing and PR genius but her biggest miscalculation here is that she thinks the world is still interested in Ben and Jennifer’s love story,” he told the outlet in March 2024. “But no one cares about Bennifer anymore. The world has moved on.”

Jennifer Lopez Was Forced to Cancel Upcoming Shows

Following the lackluster response to the album, Jennifer was forced to cancel upcoming shows she planned to promote This Is Me … Now.

“J. Lo’s devastated the album, her first in nearly a decade, did so poorly. She’s never experienced this kind of failure. It’s humiliating,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She poured her heart and soul into this project. It was a huge undertaking.”

After the album flopped, Jennifer realized she had to cancel some tour dates due to poor ticket sales. “She can’t perform to a stadium with tons of empty seats,” the insider added.