Many fans of Ben Affleck are concerned for the actor after he delivered a bizarre and heated rant about online trolls during Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady special on Sunday, May 5.

The Good Will Hunting star, 51, began his set at the comedy event by recalling a day on the set of his Dunkin’ Donuts commercial with the NFL star, 46. “Tom asked me to look at his social media accounts for him. I guess for some reason, he gets a lot of online criticism. But I took a look at it, and I gotta say, I didn’t even last two f–king hours. It was the most toxic thing I have ever experienced,” Ben said.

The actor continued of online trolls, “You sit there, f–king hiding behind your keyboard, spewing out all this f–king toxic s–t about people you’d be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash. … You guys out there talking s–t, all right behind your f–king keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan. That makes you a bitch.”

Ben also slammed the idea of “working for the fans,” adding, “You go out and f–king challenge yourself and succeed every day to the degree, to that f–king level, and you’ve got to go online and read that s–t? I can’t think of a more f–ked up, dysfunctional, horrible working system designed to perpetually make people feel awful.”

The Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star later took aim at former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who is known for maintaining a stoic appearance and being a man of few words.

“I just want to know, like, what does [Tom Brady] have to do to make Bill Belichick happy? How do we see some teeth, like you got to cure a cancer?” Ben asked. “They’re watching the Super Bowl, Tom throws a touchdown pass win again, and Bill’s looking at him like, no, like f–king Tom s–t in his cereal or something.”

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans took to X to react to the Academy Award winner’s unusual performance.

“Ben Affleck seems to be … working some stuff out onstage,” one user wrote.

“Is Ben Affleck OK? That was so weird,” another fan added.

“Oh my God Ben Affleck what the f–k was that,” a third viewer shared.

Many viewers agreed that it was the “worst” performance at the event, which also included roasts from Peyton Manning, Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Kim Kardashian and more.

It’s no secret that Ben has been the subject of online chatter for more than a decade, even becoming a meme on more than one occasion — including his infamous “Sad Affleck” meme, which was born in 2016 when he was papped looking solemn and exhausted while smoking a cigarette. Many similar photos of Ben have emerged in the years since, but he poked fun at the trend in his Dunkin’ Donuts commercial during the 2024 Grammys in February.