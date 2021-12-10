Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Have Serious Conversation at Kids’ School After Jennifer Lopez Date

You good? Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner appeared to have a serious conversation outside of their kids’ school on Thursday, December 9, following his PDA-packed date with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

Ben, 49, can be seen in photos walking with the 13 Going On 30 actress, 49, as she points to show him something on a piece of paper. They later appear to be engaged in a very somber chat while standing by the curb.

The coparents, who are known to be friendly with each other, looked casual for their meetup. The Way Back actor looked stylish in jeans and a T-shirt paired with a dark wool coat while Jen wore jeans and a button-down shirt with a cream-colored cardigan.

The Massachusetts native and Elektra actress wed in 2005 and split in 2015. However, their divorce was not finalized until 2018. They share three children — daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

The former couple’s tense chat comes on the heels of Ben’s loved-up date night with J. Lo, 52. The A-listers, who rekindled their relationship in April, cozied up while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers Game as they took on the Boston Celtics on December 7. At one point, they were seen laughing on the Jumbotron and the director even leaned over to give the “On the Floor” singer a quick kiss on the cheek.

Ben and J. Lo were engaged before their 2004 breakup and reunited following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Luckily, the Hustlers star seemingly gets along well with the Daredevil actress. A source previously told In Touch that the mom of three is helping to ease some of the family event planning pressure as Ben and J. Lo get ready to spend their first holiday season together since rekindling their romance.

“Jennifer Garner is super accommodating, she makes the juggling a lot easier for everyone to manage,” a source previously told In Touch about the coparenting trio, adding that “the kids get the best of both worlds.”

Moreover, the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress is all for her three children bonding with J. Lo’s twins.

“Whatever happens in the end, Jen thinks her kids getting to know J. Lo, Emme and Max is a good thing,” the insider revealed. “People come into your lives all the time, even if it’s your parents’ lives, and you can’t control it all. That’s just life.”

While the blended family is looking ahead to a happy holiday, it looks like not everything is perfect. Keep scrolling to see photos of Ben and Jen’s tense conversation.