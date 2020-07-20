Courtesy Audrey Roloff/Instagram (2)

Fun in the sun! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff showed off her post-baby body in new bikini-clad photos while celebrating her birthday with loved ones on July 19.

The podcast host dropped jaws with her incredible figure only six months after welcoming her son, Bode, with husband Jeremy Roloff. “Pool all day with the family yesterday and wine tasting all day today with my babe today = [praise emoji] birthday weekend,” the 29-year-old wrote.

Audrey and Jeremy, 30, embraced and sipped on their chilled beverages in one snap, and gazed at each other lovingly in another portrait.

The former TLC star beamed in an additional clip showing off her tasty cake for the special occasion. She was having the time of her life relaxing by the water.

Audrey’s followers were taken aback by her toned physique and several let her know. “Doesn’t look like you just had a baby,” one commented underneath the new photos flaunting her abs. “You hit the genetic jackpot girlfriend,” another wrote. “Wish I looked that good!” echoed a third social media user.

And the New York Times best-selling author had quite an experience welcoming baby No. 2! Audrey shared her story in February. “My labor with Ember was pretty fast, so we knew we wanted to air on the side of leaving sooner than later,” the A Love Letter Life writer revealed. “We ended up leaving right after my mom arrived. Straight into rush hour traffic.”

Audrey said Jeremy “may have ran a few red lights” on the way, but luckily she made it to the hospital and gave birth to her son on January 8 — his exact due date.

The couple opted for a name with a sentimental meaning for their bouncing baby boy. “We pray for our Bode to be a messenger of the Gospel. That his life would be a message of hope, truth, and love to many,” the mom of two revealed. “His name is a nod to my maiden name ‘Botti,’ pronounced ‘bo-tee,’ as a way to honor my side of the family.”

Audrey and her beau welcomed their first child, Ember, on September 10, 2017, and now the 2-year-old and her younger sibling are total BFFs.

“Ember just loves her baby brother so much,” the star gushed in an update. “I wish I could push the instant reply button for all the hilarious and precious things she says.”