New mom of two Audrey Roloff took to Instagram to keep it one hundred with her followers. The former Little People, Big World star showed off her post-baby body just one week after giving birth to her son Bode on Wednesday, January 15.

“Just keepin’ it real over here 👋🏻 while this past week has been full of newborn snuggles and heart melting moments … it’s also been really hard,” the reality star admitted in her Instagram post, highlighting her postpartum bump. “With Ember and Bode I had really great pregnancies and labor/delivery experiences,” she wrote, but unfortunately, her post-birth experience has been tougher.

She continued to share the details on her breast-feeding struggles. “Thankfully this time I could draw from past experience and fought off getting mastitis five days postpartum like last time🙈 Still … my milk comes in fast and furious, both my babies chomped my nipples to shreds on day one, and my milk is the breve kind🤣 so engorgement is at least 5x my normal bra size … Thankfully, Mr. 9 pounder Bode boy is a much more efficient eater than Ember girl was (he was already back at his birth weight by 5 days old!)”

Audrey went on to explain why she is sharing so much TMI. “I share all this because I don’t think enough people share about their postpartum journey. We are so excited to share birth stories and document our whole pregnancies but then postpartum hits and nothing … I wish someone would have better prepared me the first time around or been more honest about all the after-birth pains. So here I am 👋🏻showing up with my one-week postpartum belly exposed and telling you my body hurts.”

The proud mom and husband Jeremy Roloff shared the news of baby No. 2 on Instagram shortly after his arrival on January 8. “He is here!!!💙👶🏼” Audrey wrote on a photo from her hospital bed. “Welcome to the family son!” Jeremy added. Thanks for keeping it real, girl!