Poor mama. Audrey Roloff admitted that her health in the days since she welcomed her newborn son, Bode Roloff, has suffered a little. She shared a sweet picture of the moment her daughter, Ember, met the baby boy on January 13 and wrote, “One of my favorite moments ever 😭. Ember meeting Bode for the first time 😍. She is just the sweetest big sister already. We took some videos that I’m sure we’ll share in our stories soon. Jer and I can’t stop smiling and laughing at the things she says about him and to him. She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies💗.”

But then the Little People, Big World alum added, “Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full. What an honor it is to be their mama.” At least there’s a silver lining?

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Audrey, 28, gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, January 8. “He is here!!! 💙👶🏼 ⁣Bode James Roloff. 9.2 pounds, 21 inches. Born on his due date, 1/8/2020, at 7:36 p.m.,” she captioned photos of the newest addition to hers and husband Jeremy Roloff‘s family on January 10.

Jeremy also shared a video of himself cuddling his first son on Friday, January 10, not long after announcing the birth of his second child with his wife. “Wow! Little Bode James here. Welcome to the world, son,” he said while snuggling with the baby boy. “What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked,” he continued. “We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”

Hopefully, Jeremy and Audrey both have quite a bit of help in the form of their family members while Audrey deals with what may be a “hard” recovery. For instance, Jeremy’s parents, Amy and Matt Roloff, each shared first photos with their grandson and seemed ecstatic to be grandparents once more.

“I’m a grandma again! 💙😊💙,” Amy, 55, captioned her sweet snapshots with baby Bode. “I’m over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy and Audrey’s baby boy). He was born January 8th and is adorable. He is healthy and Audrey is doing great and so is the proud Daddy.” So, when does Grandma head over for her first babysitting session?