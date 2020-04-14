Not happy. After Audrey Roloff took to Instagram on Monday, April 13, to share photos with her family, fans blasted the Little People, Big World alum for not social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“What happened to social distancing? There’s still a pandemic going on out there BTW,” one person reminded the 28-year-old. Another asked, “Just wondering why you aren’t isolating? Your [Instagram] Story shows pictures of you and others,” while a third added, “I noticed a picture you took with your sister. Aren’t there rules about social distancing and stay-at-home orders in Oregon right now?” They continued, “As an influencer, I would have hope that you would influence people to social distance. There are hundreds of thousands of people dying, and here you are enjoying an afternoon with your family.”

However, this isn’t the first time Jeremy Roloff and his wife — who share kids Ember and Bode together — received criticism online amid COVID-19. After hearing the March 31 episode of their “Behind the Scenes” podcast, some took to social media to call out the couple for their “super privileged opinions” on the matter.

“I understand you don’t understand what the majority of us are dealing with. You are wealthy. You have the farm to go to,” one listener wrote. “I am low-income. Yet needed. I put my family at risk every day to bring people food and supplies. My husband just was laid off, and our kids are home, so if he somehow gets another job, I have to quit mine. How are you qualified to tell me not to complain? Or be angry? Or frustrated?” They added that Jeremy and Audrey “live in a bubble” that the “majority” of the population has “no access to.”

Meanwhile, another slammed the pair for acting like they were struggling to stay home while they had a toddler “cooped up” inside. “Cooped up? Are you not constantly at the farm with Ember?” someone asked about their 2-year-old. “All due respect, Ember is hardly cooped up. Your stories show her out at the farm every day, riding on your golf carts. My daughter is literally cooped up. We are not [allowed] out at all here.”

Audrey and Jeremy have yet to respond to the backlash.

