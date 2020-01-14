Audrey Roloff Had the Cutest Reason for Naming Her Son Bode

This is so special for both of them. Audrey Roloff revealed on Instagram that her son’s name, Bode, is actually inspired by her own maiden name. In the comments of a sweet photo of Audrey’s daughter, Ember, meeting Bode for the first time, a fan asked the Little People, Big World alum, “Love his name so much … is it a nod to your maiden name?” She replied, “Yes,” along with a smiley emoji. Too cute!

Before she married her husband, Jeremy Roloff, Ember and Bode’s mama was named Audrey Mirabella Botti. Their baby boy’s name is apparently pronounced like “Bode-y,” so we can see how it’s close enough to Audrey’s maiden moniker to make sense as an homage.

Courtesy Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Jeremy, 29, and Audrey, 28, shared the news that baby No. 2 was born on Friday, January 10. “He is here!!!💙👶🏼 ” Audrey wrote on Instagram when she made the announcement, captioning photos of herself, her husband and their son that photographer Monique Serra captured. “Bode James Roloff. 9.2 pounds, 21 inches. Born on his due date, 1/8/2020, at 7:36 pm.” Over his own post, Jeremy added, “Welcome to the family son!”

Aside from the inspiration from Audrey’s name, the etymology of Bode’s name reveals more special meanings. According to BabyNames.com, Bode comes from Germany and was once a surname given to people who brought messages. James is a name some royals have shared with roots in Hebrew — it means supplanter.

James is also Jeremy’s middle name. Fun fact: Jeremy got his middle name from Bode’s grandfather Matt Roloff, who also shares the middle name of James. That’s not an uncommon practice for families, but it’s a sweet tradition to pass down nonetheless.

Audrey previously explained that her daughter Ember’s name has a special meaning, too. “We want our little Ember to be a light in the darkness, glowing in all she does, enduring and lasting — hard to stop, ALWAYS believing in the MORE that is within her — and when stoked/kindled by her Creator — able to burn and glow even MORE than she could on her own,” Auj wrote on Instagram in November 2017.

We think Jeremy and Audrey are two for two when it comes to picking out perfect names for their little ones.