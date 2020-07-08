Too real. Audrey Roloff took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 6, to share a mom fail that is all too relatable for those with little ones. The former Little People, Big World star revealed she ran out of diapers for Bode so she used an older one that he had outgrown. Unfortunately, the smaller fit resulted in a stinky mess.

The 28-year-old shared a video of herself with a brown stain on her shirt, writing, “Put a size 2 diaper on Bode (he’s size 3) this morning cause it’s all I had at the moment … #regrets.” She followed it up with a boomerang of Bode that panned to the spot on her top. “Bring your baby to work … get pooped on,” she wrote. Whoops!

@audreyroloff / Instagram

Meanwhile, Tori Roloff took to her IG Stories on Saturday, July 5, to open up about her baking woes. “I’m trying to make a blueberry puff because we picked about 17 pounds of blueberries and I want to use them before they go bad,” she explained.

Unfortunately, her puff started to burn on the outside well before it was cooked thoroughly on the inside. “I’m hoping that maybe just the sides burn and I can cut them off,” she explained, adding, “We may be eating leftover doughnuts for dessert.”

Fortunately, updating her fans in real-time worked to her advantage and she was able to salvage her creation. We’ve got a look at her blueberry puff in our latest “Roloff Report,” as well as an update on what the family did for the 4th of July (hint: Jackson let off fireworks) and the shirt Ember chose for her mom to change into after Bode’s accident. Check it out in the video above.