That must not have been fun. Audrey Roloff shared part of her birth story about her son, Bode James, with her Instagram followers, and revealed she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, got stuck in traffic on the way to the hospital.

“My labor with Ember was pretty fast, so we knew we wanted to air on the side of leaving sooner than later,” the Little People, Big World alum wrote on February 4. “We ended up leaving right after my mom arrived. Straight into rush hour traffic🙄.” She said she labored in their truck for 25 minutes in “stop and go traffic” and joked, “Jer may have run a few red lights.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff / Instagram

Audrey, 28, described how she was “having lots of consistent Braxton Hicks contractions” throughout the day when Bode was due, but noted that they were “a little more uncomfortable” than those she had experienced for much of her third trimester. “I just figured I’d know for sure this time around when it was the real deal,” the reality star wrote. “But with Bode, it wasn’t so obvious🤔⁣⁣.”

Thankfully, the couple got to the hospital in time and little Bode was not born in their car — Audrey made it sound like that was a real possibility! “We checked into labor and delivery at the hospital at 6:30 and I was 8 cm dilated,” the podcast host shared. “Bode was born at 7:36 sooooo from the time we got there, things happened fast!”

Audrey gave birth to her son on January 8 — his exact due date. “He is here!!! 💙👶🏼 ⁣Bode James Roloff. 9.2 pounds, 21 inches. Born on his due date, 1/8/2020, at 7:36 p.m.,” she captioned photos she shared of their newest addition on January 10.

Previously, the couple told In Touch exclusively in April 2019 that they were already considering having more kids in addition to their only child at the time, Ember.

“We’d like to have more kids,” Jeremy, 29, revealed at the time. “Yeah, we’ve always wanted to have a big family,” Audrey added. “We definitely want to have more kids. We’ll take them one at a time, but we are totally on board. Lord willing. We don’t want to put a number on it. But we’ll take them one at a time.”

Now, they’re parents of two little ones and seem over the moon about it. We’re so glad Bode arrived safe and healthy — and not in Audrey and Jeremy’s truck!