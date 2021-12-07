Sister Wives alum Audrey Kriss posted a sweet video of Mariah Brown’s dog after surprising fans with a big life update.

“Blurry but I HAD to share! Mosby is the cutest,” the graphic designer captioned a slow-motion clip of Mariah’s pup via Instagram on Monday, December 6, hinting the engaged couple is still going strong nearly three years after their engagement.

Over the weekend, Audrey came out as transgender in a statement on social media, announcing “my pronouns are they/them.”

Audrey Kriss/Instagram

“I’m still going by Audrey,” they continued. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence.”

Audrey addressed how it’s been a process to speak their truth, but they didn’t “want to make this all sad because I am SO happy being me!”

The Westminster College alum continued, “Being fully myself lately has brought me so much joy. For the first time, I look at my body and I feel free. I am starting to feel more at home, more ME. I love being trans and I love being queer. I am still the same person I was yesterday. I just might look a little different!”

Mariah’s mom, Meri, who has long been a supporter of their relationship, cheered on Audrey in the comments, writing, “I freaking love you @audreykriss.”

Audrey and Mariah, 26, got engaged in January 2019, sharing the news with the world that Mariah proposed at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., one month later. More recently, Meri revealed they moved from Chicago, Illinois, back to Salt Lake City, Utah, after Mariah completed her master’s program so they could be closer to family in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Courtesy of Audrey Kriss/Instagram

“Mariah has always been very closely bonded to her siblings and I love that,” Meri said in a confessional during a season 15 episode that aired in March 2021. “I get that Mariah is doing what she’s doing,” the reality star continued. “She’s going to college, and you know, furthering her education and stuff and starting this relationship and family with Audrey. She still has her siblings in the back of her head, and they are still super important to her and that is sweet.”

On December 7, Audrey celebrated their new beginning by sharing a quote from actor Elliot Page, reading, “The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”