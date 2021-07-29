Sister Wives stars Meri and Kody Brown’s daughter, Mariah Brown, received heartfelt birthday messages from both her mom and partner Audrey Kriss to celebrate her turning 26.

“Happiest of birthdays to this amazing kid of mine! Honored to be your mom!” Meri, 50, captioned a throwback photo of Mariah as an infant, adding a rainbow birthday cake while tagging her daughter in the post on Wednesday, July 29.

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram

Mariah’s fiancée, Audrey, also shared pics of themselves smiling and packing on PDA to ring in the occasion. “Happy birthday @mariahbrwn ☺️✨I love you!” she gushed, tagging the happy snaps in their new home state of Utah.

Meri previously opened up about the couple’s decision to move to Salt Lake City from Chicago, Illinois, in a March episode of Sister Wives. At the time, the pair had been staying in Chicago to complete Mariah’s graduate program but felt being closer to loved ones in Flagstaff, Arizona, was a big incentive to relocate closer.

“The main one being at Christmas, she was realizing how long it had been since she had seen everybody,” Meri said about what inspired Mariah to make the change, mentioning Kody’s kids with his other wives, Robyn, Janelle and Christine Brown. “[Mariah is] like ‘I’ve got all these siblings, and I’m not seeing them growing up, especially Ariella and Soloman and Truely.'”

“Mariah has always been very closely bonded to her siblings and I love that,” Meri added in her confessional. “I get that Mariah is doing what she’s doing. She’s going to college, and you know, furthering her education and stuff and starting this relationship and family with Audrey. She still has her siblings in the back of her head, and they are still super important to her and that is sweet.”

Courtesy Audrey Kriss/Instagram

Audrey and Mariah are still going strong two years after getting engaged at the Women’s March in January 2019.

“We had just started dating when we came for the first time two years ago and it was such a special time for us that I wanted to propose there,” Mariah told People about how she chose the location where she wanted to pop the question. “There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with, and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life,” the reality star continued. “She made me a better person and continues to make me a better person.”

Mariah and Audrey started dating in 2017 when they were both students at Westminster College and they look happier than ever today!