Sister Wives fans rejoiced when Mariah Brown got engaged to Audrey Kriss after coming out as a lesbian to her polygamous family, including mom Meri Brown and dad Kody Brown, in a 2017 episode. Mariah described her relationship with Audrey as “refreshing” on the TLC show, revealing it just “felt right” when their friendship blossomed into a romance. Since then, Audrey shared their own coming-out news, revealing they identify as transgender and will be using they/them pronouns. Find out the couple’s status now!

Are Mariah Brown and Audrey Kriss Still Together?

Neither of them posts on social media often, but Mariah and Audrey’s latest content indicates they are still together.

In July 2021, Audrey took to Instagram with PDA photos of them posing in Salt Lake City, Utah, where they now reside after leaving behind their former abode in Chicago, Illinois. “Happy birthday @mariahbrwn. I love you!” their caption read to celebrate Mariah turning 26.

Just one month before Audrey’s heartfelt tribute, Mariah shared a supportive message stating that she proudly “stands with” transgender athletes, adding, “I stand with trans kids. Let trans kids, and trans girls especially, play sports!”

Mariah also shared a photo of herself and Audrey smiling while out and about together in May 2020. “My sweet, sweet sunshine; giving me hope even on the darkest of days,” she captioned the snapshot.

Courtesy of Audrey Kriss/Instagram

What Did Audrey Kriss Share in Their Announcement?

“I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the TLC alum shared in an Instagram statement on December 4, 2021. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore.”

Audrey said they have never felt more themselves in this new chapter despite knowing that embracing their gender identity may come with some challenges. “For the first time, I look at my body and I feel free. I am starting to feel more at home, more ME. I love being trans and I love being queer,” they continued. “I am still the same person I was yesterday. I just might look a little different!”

In conclusion, Audrey also thanked the “supportive people” in their life, pointing out that others don’t always get the same positive response.

“I freaking love you @audreykriss,” Meri gushed in the comments.

Courtesy of Audrey Kriss/Instagram

How Did Audrey Kriss and Mariah Brown Meet?

They were close friends before pursuing a romantic relationship. Mariah met Audrey when they were both undergraduates at Westminster College in Utah. After completing their programs, Mariah pursued her master’s degree in social work at Loyola University Chicago before moving back to Utah with Audrey.

Mariah proposed to Audrey at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., in January 2019. “I can’t exactly pinpoint, but it was pretty early on I knew [they were the one],” Mariah told People. “There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with, and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life.”