Sister Wives star Meri Brown is the proud mom of one daughter, but she seemingly let fans know she views all of husband Kody Brown’s children as her own.

The TLC star, who shares 26-year-old Mariah with the father of 18, gushed over the close bond she has with Robyn’s youngest daughter, Ariella May, on Wednesday, August 18. “This kid,” Meri, 50, began her caption alongside a selfie of them smiling together. “This sweet soul who brings sunshine wherever she goes. This sweet girl who wants to give and serve and protect. She gets excited to see me, she wants to feed me and give me gifts, and gives the best little girl hugs.”

Instagram

“She loves wearing long princess dresses that drag behind her (queue all the #LuLaRoeCarly extra, extra smalls lol) and will dress up with all the princess crowns,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner continued. “She’s a spitfire little angel. She’s pure perfection. I consider myself lucky to have her in my life.”

When complimented about the relationship she shares with her “grandchild,” Meri set the record straight. “This isn’t my grandchild. This is one of our kids, Robyn’s youngest,” she wrote. Another social media user questioned if Ariella is one of her “stepdaughters,” to which she replied, “I don’t have any stepkids.”

Robyn, 42, and Kody are legally married at this time, but Kody is also “spiritually married” to sister wives Meri, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, making up the polygamous reality TV brood.

In addition to daughter Ariella, Kody, 52, and Robyn also share a biological son, Solomon, and Kody adopted her three kids from a past relationship, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, divorcing Meri in 2014 to do so.

Instagram; TLC

While Kody and Meri have Mariah, he and Janelle, 52, share sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel as well as daughters Maddie and Savanah. As for Kody and Christine, 49, they also have six kids together: daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely and son Paedon.

Although Meri and Kody had some relationship drama in season 15 of the show, she shut down split rumors and confirmed they were together in December 2020.

“Here’s my truth,” she wrote. “I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”

After growing up in the spotlight, the reality star kids appear to be quite close these days, even if they are living miles apart. Earlier this week, Janelle’s daughter Maddie, 25, announced the exciting news that Christine’s daughter Ysabel, 18, was moving into her North Carolina abode to attend a nearby college.