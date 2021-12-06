Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth.

“I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”

Courtesy of Audrey Kriss/Instagram

Mariah, the only daughter of reality TV personalities Kody and Meri Brown, has been engaged to Audrey since January 2019. Mariah proposed at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., and the couple first met while attending Westminster College.

During season 15, Meri shared the news that Audrey and Mariah were moving from Chicago, where Mariah had completed a graduate program, to Salt Lake City, Utah, so they could be closer to family living in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Audrey hasn’t shared a life update since last posting to their page in July 2021, at which time they celebrated Mariah’s 26th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

“Happy birthday @mariahbrwn. I love you!” it read. Sister Wives viewers saw Mariah come out as a lesbian to her family in a January 2017 episode, later introducing Audrey to her mom, dad Kody, his three other wives Janelle, Robyn, and now-ex Christine, and the rest of the family in 2018 on the show.

While sharing a new photo and the latest development in their life, Audrey made sure to look at the positive aspects ahead. “I don’t want to make this all sad because I am SO happy being me!” they continued. “Being fully myself lately has brought me so much joy. For the first time, I look at my body and I feel free. I am starting to feel more at home, more ME. I love being trans and I love being queer. I am still the same person I was yesterday. I just might look a little different! I am so incredibly grateful for trans affirming medical care. I am so proud of myself that I stopped running from something I’ve known about myself for a long time. I am proud of myself and my journey. I never thought I would make it to this point and WOW, I am glad I did.”

Courtesy of Audrey Kriss/Instagram

Audrey thanked the “supportive people” in their life for “helping and encouraging me to foster this growth and discovery,” adding how fortunate they feel to be surrounded by an “incredible amount of love.” To conclude their statement, the graphic designer showed appreciation to fans online for seeing “a light I didn’t know existed.”

Meri was one of the many supportive commenters who replied to Audrey’s latest post, adding a heart emoji and writing, “I freaking love you @audreykriss.”