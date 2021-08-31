They‘re back! Sister Wives is returning to TLC with brand-new episodes on Sunday, November 21, meaning we can expect to see Kody Brown and his four spouses, Christine, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown back on the small screen for season 16.

This time, Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine’s “desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them,” a new press release obtained by In Touch teased on Tuesday, August 31. “When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can’t even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.”

But that’s not the only issue causing hostility in the polygamous brood. “A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle’s family and Kody and Robyn,” the release detailed.

Fortunately, there seems to be a reconciliation in the cards for the father of 18 and Meri, although it looks like they are still sorting through some feelings following her catfishing scandal and other past struggles. “Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well,” the summary continued.

Looking ahead, the Browns will be starting to build on their Coyote Pass property, although they are “splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays” because both Janelle and Christine’s families “refuse to follow Kody’s COVID rules.”

“Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future,” the release concluded.

It appears that cameras followed the family around amid their relocation from Flagstaff. In June, Janelle announced she was the first of the brood to live on their Coyote Pass land in an RV, three years after they moved from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Arizona.

During the height of the pandemic, Christine and Kody celebrated their 26th anniversary together, but they had to opt for a low-key Home Depot date due to the social-distancing guidelines in place.

Will she remain in Arizona or plan to go back to Utah? We’ll have to wait and see!

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.