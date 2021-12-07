Audrey Kriss has been engaged to Sister Wives star Mariah Brown since January 2019, and while the couple has tended to stay out of the limelight, it seems both are still very involved in Mariah’s polygamous family. To learn more about Audrey, including their relationship history with Mariah and their occupation, keep scrolling!

They Are Transgender

“I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” Audrey revealed via Instagram in December 2021. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”

“I don’t want to make this all sad because I am SO happy being me!” they wrote after sharing a photo of themselves. “Being fully myself lately has brought me so much joy. For the first time, I look at my body and I feel free. I am starting to feel more at home, more ME. I love being trans and I love being queer. I am still the same person I was yesterday. I just might look a little different!”

Audrey thanked the “supportive people” in their life that helped and encouraged them to “foster this growth and discovery.”

Meri Brown, Mariah’s mother, was one of the many supportive commenters. “I freaking love you @audreykriss,” she wrote at the time, adding a heart emoji.

They Are Engaged to Mariah Brown

Mariah, the only daughter of reality TV personalities Kody Brown and Meri, has been engaged to Audrey since January 2019 after Mariah proposed during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

Mariah came out to her polygamous family in a 2017 episode of the popular TLC show, describing her relationship with Audrey as “refreshing” and that their friendship, which turned into a romance, “felt right.” The couple met while they were both undergraduates at Westminster College in Utah. In 2018, Mariah introduced Audrey to her family, including Kody’s three other wives Janelle, Robyn, and now-ex Christine.

“I can’t exactly pinpoint [when I knew they were the one], but it was pretty early on,” Mariah told People in February 2019. “There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with, and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life. [They] made me a better person and continues to make me a better person.”

They Are a Graphic Designer and Marketer

Audrey is skilled in graphic design, illustration and social media coordination. Beyond creating portraits for clients, illustrations for print and greeting cards and designing print and digital material for events at Westminster College, they are also behind the marketing, social media and branding of Meri’s bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. Audrey’s work has helped the inn amass over 90,000 followers on Instagram.