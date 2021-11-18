19 Kids and Counting alum Josh Duggar and wife Anna Duggar held hands following the pretrial for his ongoing child pornography trial on Thursday, November 18, following the birth of baby No. 7.

In the video obtained by a local Fox affiliate in Arkansas, the disgraced reality star, 33, could be seen wearing a blue suit while walking out of the Fayetteville courthouse with his legal team. Anna, 33, wore a black, knee-length dress with sheer detailing around the sleeves and hem while clutching on to her husband’s hand.

As the couple proceeded to walk up a set of stairs, Anna moved her hand to rub Josh’s lower back as they quietly walked side-by-side. The former TLC star is waiting his November 30 trial date.

Two days before his pretrial, Anna announced the birth of their seventh child together, daughter Madyson Lily, who was born weeks prior on October 23. The parents also share kids — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella.

This is not the first time Anna has publicly supported Josh amid his ongoing court trial. On September 27, which would have been just four days after she gave birth to Madyson, the couple were filmed together as they left a federal courthouse in Arkansas.

The pair smiled at each other, despite all four motions filed by Josh’s attorney, Justin Gelfand, on August 20 getting denied. This included a motion to dismiss evidence, including a photo of Josh’s hands that were taken while he was in custody at Washington County jail on April 20, and a request to dismiss the child pornography case entirely.

Josh, whose trial is set to begin November 30, was previously arrested in April on one count of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty.

The car salesman allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, obtained by In Touch. If he’s found guilty of the charges, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count.

The former aspiring politician’s previous request to be released on bond was approved by Judge Christy Comstock on May 5. He was not permitted to go back to his and Anna’s family home, but instead, Josh was released to Duggar family friends Lacount and Maria Reber as third-party custodians. In the wake of his release, Josh has been monitored at the residence via GPS tracking.

His parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, released a statement about their eldest son’s arrest at the time.

“The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” they wrote via their blog. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”