Josh Duggar had a family photo as his screensaver on the very same laptop he used to allegedly download child porn, according to a new court filing obtained by In Touch.

Federal prosecutors revealed what they allegedly found on his PC in their latest filing on Monday, August 9, claiming they first saw an image of Josh, 33, his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), 33, as well as their six kids, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella when they looked at his computer.

Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock

After executing their warrant for Josh’s arrest at approximately 3:00 p.m. on November 8, 2019, agents initially “encountered the defendant and two other men standing outside on the car lot.”

“Inside the small building on the lot, which operated as the business’ main office, law enforcement located an HP Desktop Computer with an image of the defendant and his family on its screen,” the filing reads. “A subsequent forensic examination of that device and other devices seized from the defendant and the car lot pursuant to the warrant uncovered evidence demonstrating that the defendant used the HP Desktop to download from the internet and, subsequently, possess multiple files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

The new filing was in response to a previous motion filed by Josh’s legal team, in which they requested prosecutors turn over more evidence amid his ongoing case.

Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Prosecutors argued that some of the defense materials that Josh has been asking for are not “discoverable” because two of the officers that the 19 Kids and Counting alum mentioned have no part in the investigation or the criminal case. Prosecutors also said they have complied with all of the discovery obligations, and the rest of the materials either don’t exist or are irrelevant, meaning he is not entitled to them.

Josh is currently under home confinement until his trial begins. The Counting On alum has been living with his third-party custodians, family friends LaCount and Maria Reber, since May. Josh is still able to visit his children under the condition that Anna, who is pregnant with baby No. 7, is present for the visits.

The judge previously approved Josh’s motion to extend his trial date in docs obtained by In Touch on June 29. His new trial date is November 30, and his pretrial conference will be on November 18.