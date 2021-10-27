Smitten! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar finally confirmed rumors that he and Hannah Wissmann are in a courtship with a new statement about their budding romance.

“Never been so happy,” the 22-year-old gushed in his caption on Wednesday, October 27, alongside portraits of themselves posing by the water outside of a gorgeous brick home. “Never felt so blessed! Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future.”

Jeremiah added the hashtag “my girlfriend” to close out his message.

Photo by Alaythia Wissmann/@alaythia.wissmann

Hannah also shared the same caption and photos to her Instagram page, to which Duggar family friend Carlin Bates sweetly replied, “Love you two 😍.”

Fans speculate an engagement announcement could be coming up next for the couple after rumors began swirling that he popped the question over the summer. “Can’t believe this is where he proposed!!” one social media user reportedly commented on one of Hannah’s now-deleted posts in August, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

Another fact that fans are pointing out is how the Duggars are known for getting engaged not too long after they go public with their courtships.

For instance, Josiah Duggar proposed to his now-wife, Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), after just two months of courting. More recently, Justin Duggar announced his courtship to now-wife, Claire Duggar (née Spivey), in September 2020 and two months later, they were engaged. By February 2021, they got married in front of friends and family.

TLC/YouTube

Several fans are sharing their excitement for Jeremiah and Hannah months after his younger brother found love and reminisced on his journey.

In a video posted by TLC announcing his courtship, Justin, 18, talked about his relationship with Claire and how it evolved from a friendship into something more.

“God brought Claire [into] my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her,” he explained about how they met in spring 2019, with her adding how their families had known each other for nearly two decades. “I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him,” Claire concluded. “I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future.”