You won’t want to miss it! A brand new season of the hit TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will be premiering on June 1, 2020, so it’s time to mark your calendars. Two fan-favorite couples will be making their highly anticipated return and viewers will also get to meet some newbies uprooting their lives for the person they love. Curious who will be appearing on the show? Scroll down to see the season 2 cast and get more details!

Jenny and Sumit

Remember them? Well she’s “back in town!” Jenny, 61, is ready to leave the past behind after discovering Sumit, 32, was in an arranged marriage last season, but she is still looking for some receipts. “I need to see the paperwork. I mean, until I see that paperwork that you are actually getting a divorce, I am going to be very worried,” the star says in the new trailer.

Deavan and Jihoon

They’re also back for more. Deavan, 23, and Jihoon, 29, welcomed their son Taeyang in April 2019. This time around, the brunette beauty, her mom and kids are venturing to South Korea to be closer to Jihoon. Even though they are in a serious relationship, Jihoon and Deavan are still dealing with a language barrier and some cultural differences.

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Brittany and Yazan

He is smitten! Yazan, 24, gushes over how “cute” his love interest is when he sees her face to face in the trailer. The 26-year-old also dishes about her new man, revealing how committed she already is. “For somebody like me to be going to Jordan, it’s pretty crazy,” she admits. The two first sparked a connection after meeting over video chat through Yazan’s sister. Things will undoubtedly get tricky because he is a devout Muslim and Brittany seemingly has no interest in converting to Islam.

Kenneth and Armando

Will their 26-year age gap get in the way? The couple had instant chemistry after meeting in a gay father’s support group. Even though they are head over heels for each other, they worry about dealing with critics. “People [here] are still homophobic,” Armando notes. Kenneth, 57, wants to relocate to Mexico to be with his love, 31, and daughter.

Tim and Melyza

They’ve had some peaks and pitfalls. Tim, 34, reveals his plans to Colombia to prove his devotion to Melyza, 29. The pair first met in a bar and ended up forming a bond that lasted much longer than they expected. They initially tried dating long distance, and she was considering moving to Texas, however something happened that made her reconsider. Tim is willing to do whatever it takes to make their relationship work, especially since she is “absolutely gorgeous.”

Ariela and Biniyam

What a whirlwind! The 28-year-old met Biniyam, 29, in Ethiopia after overcoming a past divorce. Before returning to the United States, Ariela discovered that she and her new man were expecting their first child together. The blonde beauty is ready to move back to Ethiopia for the birth of their baby, however the living conditions are less than desirable. “I don’t know what we’re going to do. I can’t live in a place that has no bathroom and no kitchen,” she says. “I’m not staying here.”

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday, June 1 at 9/8c.