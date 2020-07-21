Her side of the story. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Melyza Zeta made her reality TV debut on the Monday, July 20 episode and opened up about the state of her relationship with boyfriend Tim Clarkson following his cheating bombshell.

“I consider myself somebody who is good at heart, but I take a little bit longer to warm up to people. That’s probably why sometimes I come off kind of bitchy,” the 29-year-old said while introducing herself in her confessional. “I’m very family orientated, family is everything to Colombians.”

The Medellín, Colombia native explained when she was 20 years old, she decided to work as an au pair in the United States because she wanted to learn English, live by herself and be more independent. She wasn’t looking for a relationship when she met Tim, 34, at college.

“I don’t have a type but white boys was not something that I was looking for necessarily,” she said, explaining they met at a bar. “I saw Tim and he saw me. When we actually started talking, he was just really nice. He was sweet, he was goofy. He made me laugh and I like that. He helped me open up more to people, to see more of the positive and fun side of life.”

After they met, Melyza told Tim she would eventually move back to Colombia and he insisted that they could continue to date long-distance even after she leaves the states. “We were very committed to each other, I definitely saw myself getting married to him and I saw myself having kids with him,” the marketing professional said.

Melyza said after dating long-distance, she decided to visit Tim in America and stay with him for six months. During that time, the couple would figure out if they could get along while living together and they ultimately planned to “transition into getting married.” But shortly after her arrival, Melyza found out Tim cheated on her with a coworker.

Courtesy of Tim Clarkson/Instagram

“I never in a million years thought that he was the kind of person who cheats ever, ever. The pain that I was going through like, completely consumed me,” she said. “I was just angry and upset, but I love him, I have been with him for years now. So, he kind of deserves a second chance.”

But Melyza’s mother doesn’t agree. She said she felt “unsettled” when she found out Tim would be moving to Colombia to be with her daughter because she didn’t think he was the right man for Melyza. She also felt Tim leaving everything behind in America was “the very least” he could do to win Melyza’s trust back after his infidelity. Melyza assured her mother that if Tim did not prove to her he is fully committed, she would have to make “decisions” about their future together.

“Our relationship now is contaminated by everything that’s happened. It’s going to be a long road for Tim to restore trust and in his case, to prove [to] me that he’s actually changing,” Melyza said in her confessional. “I am hopeful for us but I have to protect myself because pretty much anything could separate us at this point.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.