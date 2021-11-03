Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff and her new husband Chris Merek revealed, despite getting married on Roloff Farms, they never sent Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, an invitation.

“It wasn’t anything against Matt and Caryn, but it just made it more comfortable for the kids and for the guests,” Chris, 55, told Us Weekly. “You know, that they’re not wishing us the best deal of a life of happiness [in front of Matt.] Especially for the kids, that would have been awkward for [them.]”

Matt, 60, and Amy, 57, divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The exes share four children together: Jeremy and Zachary, Molly and Jacob. While the former couple had their ups and downs, it seems that they have worked through their issues — and have both since moved on with their new partners.

Amy and Chris said “I do” in front of 146 of their closest friends and family on August 28 on the family property in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The A Little Me author told Us Weekly that it was “a nice surprise” when Matt offered the farm for the ceremony. For the occasion, Matt built Amy and Chris a beautiful new barn on the property, where the couple exchanged their vows.

Instead of attending the nuptials, Matt and Caryn, 53, opted to take a quick vacation to give the newlyweds their space.

“Dropped the keys to the farm in Chris’ hands last night … then after [a] short 90 min drive … started having up close and personal wildlife adventure on the Oregon coast,” the TLC star captioned an Instagram video of elk roaming at the time.

“Congrats to the newlyweds,” Caryn commented on the post.

Although In Touch previously confirmed Amy no longer serves as the secretary at the family farm as of 2021, the newlyweds both worked alongside Amy’s ex-husband greeting guests at Roloff Farms and providing tours. Caryn, Jacob, 24, and his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, were also spotted working hard, making this pumpkin season a true family affair.

“After I got divorced, I never thought I would be dating again but through the help of friends, I met the most amazing man,” Amy said in a teaser for the wedding special. “I’m surprised that I’m getting married again. It is the one day that you just really wanna make special because it doesn’t last just a day, it will hopefully last the rest of my life.”