Their story is still being written! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, started dating in 2016, and they are now enjoying a new milestone in their relationship as a happily married couple.

Chris, 55, and Amy, 56, exchanged their vows in a romantic ceremony held on August 28, 2021, making it official in front of their friends and family at Roloff Farms in Oregon.

“Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” the TLC reality star told People about her excitement to be officially called Mrs. Marek. “I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.”

Amy admitted that it was a challenge at times to plan her wedding, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it was well worth it to have that unforgettable day. She highlighted the process was more “about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends.”

Many of her loved ones had important roles in the nuptials including Amy’s grandchildren Jackson, 4, and Ember, 3, who served as the ring bearer and flower girl. Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, also showed his support to the newlyweds by having his construction team complete a new barn just in time for their ceremony.

In early August, he shared photos captured on the property and raved over how it was looking spick and span.

“The farm is ready,” Matt, 59, wrote in anticipation. “Never looking so good. Bring it on. Hard work pays off. Enjoying this beautiful place,” he added, noting, “Amy’s wedding [first] priority … then pumpkin season.”

Amy and Chris first crossed paths at a pool party five years ago shortly after she filed for divorce from Matt in 2015. The A Little Me author and her ex-husband are still quite cordial and always making an effort to put their four kids first to this day. Matt and Amy share kids Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob.

Now that she is officially off the market again, Amy couldn’t be happier. The TV personality said an extra special treat she got on her wedding day was that her 92-year-old father, Gordon, was able to be there and walk her down the aisle.

