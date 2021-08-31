Love is in the air! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff enjoyed a relaxing weekend getaway with girlfriend Caryn Chandler amid his ex Amy Roloff’s wedding to Chris Marek at Roloff Farms.

“Dropped the keys to the farm in Chris’ hands last night … then after [a] short 90 min drive … started having up close and personal wildlife adventure on the Oregon coast,” the Against Tall Odds author, 59, captioned a clip of them checking out the animals while cruising along on Sunday, August 29. Matt revealed he and Caryn went to visit friends Keith and Robin in their “newly constructed amazing home.”

“Congrats to the newlyweds,” Caryn, 53, commented on Matt’s latest Instagram post documenting their low-key trip, adding, “The elk were a fun bonus on our coast getaway.”

Fans previously watched the moment when Amy, 56, and Chris, 55, decided to tie the knot on her former property in a June episode of LPBW. The lovebirds made it official on Saturday, August 28.

“Initially, when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we would invite him and Caryn to join us, if they’d like to, you know, no obligation,” Chris said on a recent episode. “But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding and especially maybe for Amy.”

Matt, who was previously married to Amy for 27 years, said he had no hard feelings about not attending their nuptials.

“We had a conversation and he goes, ‘Are you going to be offended if we don’t invite you to the wedding?’ [I said,] ‘Absolutely not, let’s just take it off the table, make it simple,'” the TLC star explained.

Amy and Matt announced they were getting a divorce in June 2015. The exes share four kids: twins Zach and Jeremy, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24, who were all in attendance during Amy’s ceremony held over the weekend.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

In the months leading up to her wedding, Amy and Matt began further separating their lives. In Touch confirmed in June that he removed his ex-wife as secretary of Roloff Farms as of 2021, one year after she moved off the property.

Despite their past split drama, Matt showed support to Amy and Chris in a major way. He had Roloff Farms fully prepared for the couple’s big day, even giving a shout-out to his “hard-working daily crew” who put together his new barn in time so Amy and Chris could use it on the afternoon they exchanged their vows.

Matt said that Amy’s wedding was his “first priority … then pumpkin season,” telling fans that “tickets and reservations are now on sale.”