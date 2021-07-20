Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has removed ex-wife Amy Roloff as secretary of Roloff farms as of 2021, In Touch can confirm.

The paperwork obtained by In Touch shows that Amy, 56, had been filling the role in annual reports submitted by Matt, 59, in 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017.

Amy Roloff/Instagram

However, while filing the annual report this year in February, Matt listed himself as both the president and secretary of the business based in Hillsboro, Oregon. The Sun was the first to report the news of the secretarial change on Tuesday, July 20.

The Roloff farms update comes one year after Amy moved off the family property in preparation to start a new life with fiancé Chris Marek.

Amy opened up about the transitional period she is going through in a May episode of their family’s reality TV show. “Matt approached me on this second time to buy me out, and this was definitely a better time because now that I’m in my new house, there’s not as much gray area anymore,” the reality star, who shares kids Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob with Matt, said on LPBW. “It’s like, this was this chapter. I have no part in the farm with this chapter. It’s changed.”

The A Little Me author admitted it was a bittersweet feeling for her to leave behind the world she knew so well following her divorce from Matt in April 2016.

Instagram; TLC

“Now we’ll see what this proposal ends up doing. But, you know, I’m OK,” she said. “I got sad and emotional … because I thought, ‘Man, this farm was 30 years of my life.’ That’s pretty much half my life.”

In the years after their split, Matt has moved on romantically with former farm manager Caryn Chandler. As for Amy, she is looking forward to tying the knot with her husband-to-be, Chris, at Roloff farms on August 28.

On the new episode airing on July 20, Amy revealed that it’s getting “easier” when she comes to the property to visit Matt and said she will likely always be “guarded” with her ex-husband in a teaser clip released hours before the premiere. The TLC star added, “I think that is just 25 years of history.”