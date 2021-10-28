Heading down the aisle! Amy Roloff and her now husband, Chris Marek, ask her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, to marry at Roloff farms in a heartwarming new teaser released ahead of the couple’s wedding special.

“Is your offer of letting us do the wedding on the farm … is the offer still good?” Chris, 55, questions in the sneak peek clip that TLC dropped on Thursday, October 28. “As long as you don’t become Bridezilla, we’ll be fine,” Matt, 60, jokes in response.

The A Little Me author, 57, previously revealed that she and Chris made the final decision on their wedding venue in a June episode of LPBW, and now, fans can expect to see the moments leading up to their nuptials in a new special titled Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After, which will air on Tuesday, November 9.

Amy details the many processes they go through in preparation for their big day and how it was all very nostalgic for her.

“Here we are, working with my ex-husband and getting married on a farm that I left behind,” she shares before it shows a clip of them all driving around the property in Oregon together as Chris says with a laugh, “Amy’s sandwiched between the old husband and the new husband.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram; TLC/YouTube

Matt, who was married to Amy from 1987 to 2016, also went the extra mile by making sure to have a brand-new barn on his property be completed in time for their wedding on August 28, which the construction team managed to pull off.

Viewers will get to see how Amy and Matt moved on after their divorce as well as how she fell in love with Chris along the way.

“After I got divorced, I never thought I would be dating again but through the help of friends, I met the most amazing man,” she says in the teaser, later adding, “I’m surprised that I’m getting married again. It is the one day that you just really wanna make special because it doesn’t last just a day, it will hopefully last the rest of my life.”

Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After airs on TLC on Tuesday, November 9, at 9/8c.