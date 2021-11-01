Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff bid farewell to another successful pumpkin season at Roloff Farms while showcasing some of the costumes she wore throughout October. She also took the time to fawn over her new husband, Chris Marek.

“Another fantastic and fun pumpkin season 2021 has comeli and gone at [Roloff Farms.] What a wonderful time meeting y’all and yes, at my age I still have fun dressing up,” Amy, 57, shared on Instagram on Sunday, October 31. “I ended it with Chris and I dressing up western-style (isn’t he handsome,) ‘steampunk’ era and a ‘princess’ while I hand out candy.”

The A Little Me author posted snapshots of her outfits, along with a sweet photo with her son and daughter-in-law, Jacob Roloff and Isabel Sofia Rock, and of course, a few pictures alongside Chris, 55.

Although In Touch previously confirmed Amy no longer serves as the secretary at the family farm as of 2021, the newlyweds both worked alongside Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, greeting guests at Roloff Farms and providing tours. Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, was also spotted working on the property. “Pumpkin Season is in full swing,” she captioned a beaming snap of them before they celebrated his 60th birthday with some family fun.

Matt and Amy divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The exes share four children together: Jeremy and Zachary, Molly and Jacob, 24. While the former couple had their ups and downs, it seems that they have worked through their issues.

Amy and Chris hosted 146 of their closest family and friends at Roloff Farms on August 28 to say, “I do.” For the occasion, Matt built Amy and Chris a beautiful new barn on the property, where the couple exchanged their vows.

“After I got divorced, I never thought I would be dating again but through the help of friends, I met the most amazing man,” Amy said in a recent teaser for the wedding special. “I’m surprised that I’m getting married again. It is the one day that you just really wanna make special because it doesn’t last just a day, it will hopefully last the rest of my life.”

